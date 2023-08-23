‘Praying for Sandy': Man speaks after motorcycle hit him and his wife in Falmouth

From his bed at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Dave Fitch is hoping his team of doctors can save his leg.

"I've had three surgeries here, and it became clear to me that my leg had actually been crushed," he explained. "And they have been, for the past eight days, trying to save my leg from being amputated."

By means of a virtual interview on Wednesday, Fitch told NBC10 Boston that it's not so much himself he's worried about; it's his wife.

Sandy Fitch, he said, remains on life support at Saint Luke's Hospital in New Bedford.

Courtesy

Their severe injuries are the result of being struck by a motorcyclist on Main Street in Falmouth last week.

"To know that people care, that's what keeps me going. That's it. Please keep praying for Sandy," he said.

The couple was out celebrating Fitch's 65th birthday and walking in a crosswalk when he recalls the motorcyclist accelerating toward them.

"I fell down," he said. "At that point I could not see where Sandy was, but then I within a few seconds I could hear her crying and she was right up against me. We were both laying on the ground."

Courtesy

The motorcyclist, 33-year-old David Eldredge Jr. of Falmouth, turned himself in to police on Friday. He is charged with two counts of leaving the scene of personal injury, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, crosswalk violation and several other violations.

Meanwhile, Fitch is asking for community support, praying to be reunited with his bride of 32 years.

"One of the clergy came in and asked, 'What is Sandy's favorite thing? If she had that right now, what would it be?' And I said, 'People. She loves people, we both do. It's her favorite thing in life, that's all we care about, are people.'"

"Just keep praying for Sandy," he added.