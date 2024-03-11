boston restaurant talk

Precinct Kitchen + Bar in Boston's Back Bay has closed; new concept replacing it

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Precinct Kitchen + Bar

A hotel restaurant in the Back Bay of Boston has shut down, though its space will apparently not be empty for long.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Precinct Kitchen + Bar within the Hotel AKA Back Bay is no longer in business, with a note within the restaurant's website saying that it "has closed to make way for an exciting new culinary concept opening this spring" while the hotel's website mentions a "new indoor/outdoor French bistro dining concept." Precinct first opened in 2014 in the former Cuffs space within what had been Loews Hotel at the time.

The address for the now-closed Precinct Kitchen + Bar (and upcoming French restaurant) is 154 Berkeley Street, Boston MA, 02116. The website for Precinct was at https://www.precinctkitchenandbar.com/ while the website for Hotel AKA Back Bay is at https://www.stayaka.com/locations/boston

