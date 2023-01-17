Local

Pregnant Lawrence Woman Says Baby Clothes Stolen Repeatedly From Porch

Aliandy Figueroa, a native of the Dominican Republic who is six months pregnant, says packages of goods meant for her unborn daughter have been stolen multiple times since November from her porch in Lawrence, Massachusetts

By Malcolm Johnson

An expectant mother in Lawrence, Massachusetts, says packages of goods for her unborn daughter have repeatedly been stolen from her porch.

Dominican native Aliandy Figueroa, who is six moths pregnant, told NBC10 Boston that different men have stolen from her property in November, December and last week, and she is increasingly worried about her family's safety.

"I worry about that, because today, it's my clothes, but maybe tomorrow or the next time, it's in my home" she said.

Her young son is sad for his sister.

"My son says, 'Oh no, oh my god, mommy, my sister's clothes,'" Figueroa said.

She says she wants police to patrol her neighborhood more often.

"We need to feel safety," she said.

Package thefts are considered low-risk, low-skill crimes. Experts say only 5-8% of them are reported to police.

