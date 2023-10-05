Pregnant woman loses baby in crossfire of ‘senseless' Holyoke shooting

A tragic situation unfolded in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, when an expectant mother was caught in the crossfire of a shooting while riding a bus — resulting in the loss of her infant.

At last check, the mother was in critical condition.

Witnesses said there were three males fighting near the intersection of Sargeant and Maple Streets at about 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, when at least one of them started shooting.

Police said multiple people were injured in the gunfire. One of the rounds ended up striking a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority bus.

The pregnant mother was just sitting in a seat on that bus when she was struck by the bullet. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where doctors delivered her baby and tried to say the newborn’s life.

The infant passed away.

People who live nearby say enough is enough -- this senseless violence needs to be addressed.

"Maybe they should do something about taking guns away because it's honestly terrifying to walk around the streets knowing that you're not safe," Emiliano Padua said.

Kenya Simmons said she wants to move away.

"I moved from New York to get away from gunfire and dumb stuff like this," she said. "And now it's right here on the corner of my block. So, no, I'm moving again. I wanted to have a safe place for my kids, and it's right at my doorstep."

The DA’s office said the three males involved in the gunfight have been identified and were transported to nearby hospitals to be treated for their injuries. They are in police custody, it’s just unclear when they’ll be officially charged.