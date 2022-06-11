Pregnant Woman Shot in Her Home in New Hampshire

A 35 year old pregnant woman was shot in her home in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday, according to authorities.

The incident occured in the area of Bell St and Hall St in Manchester.

According to the investigation by Manchester police, the gunshot came from a nearby area.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Five individuals were arrested in a nearby apartment complex for resisting arrest during the investigation.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is reported to be in stable condition. The unborn child appears to be unharmed.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Manchester Police Department Crimeline at 603-624-4040