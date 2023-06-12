Preparations underway for Donald Trump's arraignment in Florida

Former President Donald Trump is facing 37 charges in relation to the mishandling of classified documents – the first former or current president to face federal charges.

Trump’s plane arrived in Miami Monday afternoon. He came down the steps, boarded an SUV and will spend the night at his club in South Florida.

Thirty minutes down the road a massive security operation was underway outside the federal courthouse in downtown Miami.

“We don’t expect any issues. We appreciate the public’s help,” City of Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said Monday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Trump is expected to arrive through an underground tunnel at the Wilkie D. Ferguson courthouse, where he will then be processed before he’s arraigned.

“Make no mistake about it, we are taking this event extremely serious. We know there is a potential of things taking a turn for the worse but that’s not the Miami way,” Morales said.

NBC10 Boston's Cory Smith and Political Commentator Sue O'Connell break down the historic indictment against Donald Trump and what we can expect to see as the case plays out.

Demonstrations are expected outside the courthouse.

“It is a major courthouse. It is used to it. It’s very used to it,” University of Miami Law Professor Tamara Lave explained.

Lave was confident officials would be ready to handle the high-profile case and said the arraignment is really just a formality.

“He will be arraigned on the charges which means that he will be asked to plead guilty or not guilty and of course he is going to plead not guilty and probably Mr. Trump won’t speak at all,” she said.

One local Republican State Rep. said constituents in her district are frustrated by the events.

“They feel like it’s been an orchestrated effort to dismantle him, to dismantle his campaign against Biden,” Rep. Vicki Lopez told NBC10 Boston.