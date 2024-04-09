Preparations underway for the 128th Boston Marathon on Monday

Expectations are high with the Boston Marathon less than a week away. Thousands of runners are now keeping a very close eye on the weather.

“I think the training weather was great, so I hope it mimics that on race day. So yeah, I’m glad it hasn’t been super snowy,” said Lily Riseberg, who has been preparing for her first marathon.

At the Heartbreak Hill Running Company in Newton, it feels like the week before the Super Bowl.

“People have been coming in, refreshing shoes, gearing up, kind of stocking up on nutrition and fuel. You definitely feel the energy increase as we get closer to Boston,” said Paige Carter of Heartbreak Hill Running Company.

Too much marathon energy is a bit concerning at places like Boston College.

Boston’s police commissioner is asking college students all over the city to behave, and most of them do.

Ten miles into the race, the windows at Paper Fiesta in Natick tell the story of the marathon as well as the owner’s affinity for Marathon Monday.

“Downtown Natick fills up really quickly. I’m actually open for business. I get all my family to come out. We stand right in the front. We’re always cheering,” said Paper Fiesta's Paula Dunbar.

An important first step took place in Hopkinton on Tuesday, as the start line was painted. It’s now ready for next Monday.

“Typically, the start line gets painted on a Wednesday, the Wednesday before the race, as tradition goes, but because of the weather we’ve moved to today so we’ve got great weather. The paint is drying,” said Andy Deschenes, the Boston Athletic Association's start director.