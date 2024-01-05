Preparations underway in Mass. ahead of this weekend's winter storm

It's only a matter of time crews will soon be busy at the dune at the Massachusetts State Police station in Weston, filling up trucks that will be transporting salt to various cities and towns, and even some of the state's other stockpiles.

It's part of the many preparations that are being made Friday to brace for the storm system this weekend, which is expected to bring a sizable amount of snow.

More than a thousand plows and ice equipment are being deployed on roads across the state, according to Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials. But still, it may to take them a while to clean up afterwards.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. Friday from the Boston Public Works Yard to give an update on the city's storm preparations.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

NBC10 Boston spoke with a few neighbors in Worcester Thursday — one of the places expected to see the brunt of the storm — and although no one is quite excited, they too are getting ready.

"Shovels are all ready, sand is all ready and just hang in there and go with the flow, I guess. Get by this one and hopefully have a safe winter," said Jeff Bain.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency released tips ahead of this weekend, which advised people to have emergency supplies, to manually check their detectors and to verify they have enough fuel for their vehicle and home.

You'll be able to track the storm with our interactive radar on the NBC10 Boston app all weekend.