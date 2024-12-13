Prepare for coldest air of the season

A chilly stretch continues through the weekend following Wednesday’s unseasonably warm high in the low 60s, which was overshadowed by all day rain.

Thanks to high pressure, Boston will stay mostly sunny and dry through Sunday. However, breezy conditions Friday, with gusts up to 25 mph, will make already cold temperatures feel about 10 degrees colder. Expect morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs in the low to mid-30s through Sunday.

The suburbs likely won't make it out of the 20s until Sunday. The normal high for this time of year is in the low 40s.

Warming swiftly of next week coinciding with rain chances returning Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 40s Monday and mid 50s by Tuesday.

Showers are likely to develop on Monday afternoon and linger into Tuesday. Wednesday looks mainly dry and seasonable, but unsettled weather returns by Thursday.