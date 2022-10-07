Preschool Employee Accused of Assaulting a Student in Norwood

An employee at a Norwood, Massachusetts preschool is accused of assaulting a student, the Norwood police department said Thursday.

Police said they were called in to investigate the alleged assault at the Willet Early Childhood Center on Sept. 28. No criminal charges have been filed at this time, but a show cause hearing has been requested before the Clerk Magistrate at Dedham District Court, police said.

The employee was not publicly identified.

Police did not release any other details because the situation involves a child.

NBC10 Boston & NECN have reached out to the school district's superintendent for more information.