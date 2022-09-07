Local

President Biden to Deliver ‘Cancer Moonshot' Speech in Boston Next Week

The president will travel to Boston "to deliver remarks on the Cancer Moonshot and the goal of ending cancer as we know it," the White House said in a statement

President Joe Biden speaks from the State Dining Room of the White House
The White House released new details Wednesday about President Joe Biden's planned visit to Massachusetts next week.

Biden will travel to Boston "to deliver remarks on the Cancer Moonshot and the goal of ending cancer as we know it," the White House said in a statement. His remarks will take place on the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy's "Moonshot" speech, and will be held at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum.

Earlier in the day, the president is expected to make remarks on the "unprecedented investments in his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that are building a better America," according to the announcement.

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill, signed in November, will send Massachusetts $4.2 billion for road repairs, $2.5 billion for public transportation, $1 billion to repair more than 470 unsafe bridges and $1 billion to remove lead pipes.

Shortly after the bill was signed, Biden visited New Hampshire to tout the bipartisan deal. He walked across the the Pemigewasset River Bridge in Woodstock amid light snow and discussed how the infrastructure deal will help upgrade roads, bridges and other critical parts of the nation.

President Joe Biden visited New Hampshire Tuesday, touting his infrastructure plan at a bridge that badly needs repairs.

