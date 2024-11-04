Prevention is Power: Style Icon Gretta Monahan's Breast Cancer Story

We all have a special woman in our life; a mother, sister, aunt, friend, or daughter; did you know that breast cancer is affecting younger women at higher rates? In this Episode of Mom2Mom Maria gets real about the "BIG C" with life-changing information about breast cancer and prevention.

Maria's eye-opening discussion starts with style icon, entrepreneur, and survivor Gretta Monahan, who "did everything right" with routine and clean mammograms. It wasn't until a doctor recommended an ultrasound that cancer was detected.

We hear her story as she discusses her diagnosis, recovery, and advocacy work with the non-profit "Prevention is Power, Find The Cause" Foundation. Plus, Maria welcomes scientist Dr. Charlotte Kuperwasser whose research at Tufts University School of Medicine is helping to prevent cancer before it starts. She also shares ways to help you avoid putting yourself at risk now.

All that and more in this informative episode of Mom2Mom with Maria Sansone.

Breast Cancer: Who Is At Risk

Why More Young Women Are Being Diagnosed

Identifying The Risks Before It Becomes Cancer

New Legislation That Requires Your Doctor To Disclose Dense Breasts

Why An Ultrasound Is Your Secret Weapon In Early Detection & How To Get It

What To Do If You Are Diagnosed

How What You Are Eating Can Be Dangerous

What Skincare Products And Cooking Products Could Be Putting You At Risk

Ways To Help You Speak To Your Doctor

Tips To Help Keep You Healthy

Listen to The Episode with Gretta Monahan & Dr. Kupperwasser and Maria:

Learn more about @FindTheCasue Prevention is Power: Find A Cause Breast Cancer Foundation

