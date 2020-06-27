Princeton to Remove Woodrow Wilson's Name From School, Citing His ‘Racist' Policies

Princeton University's board has voted to remove the name of former U.S. President Woodrow Wilson from the university's prestigious School of Public and International Affairs due to his "racist thinking and policies."

Friday's statement by the board of trustees was shared with the Princeton community by Princeton President Christopher L. Eisgruber.

"On my recommendation, the board voted to change the names of both the School of Public and International Affairs and Wilson College," Eisgruber wrote. "As you will see from the board’s statement, the trustees concluded that Woodrow Wilson’s racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for a school or college whose scholars, students, and alumni must stand firmly against racism in all its forms."

