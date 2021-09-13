Private Funeral Mass Held for Fallen Marine Sgt. From Lawrence

A private funeral Mass was held Monday for Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo at St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church for her family and other invited guests.

The Lawrence native was killed in a suicide bombing on Aug. 26 near the Kabul airport where people were being evacuated amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Her body was returned home Saturday in a solemn procession through Massachusetts on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that led to America’s longest war.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Kim Janey and U.S. Sen. Edward Markey were among the dignitaries on hand at Boston Logan International Airport to pay their respects to her family.

In Rosario Pichardo’s hometown of Lawrence, people lined highway overpasses and streets waving American flags as a vehicle procession made its way through the city to the Farrah Funeral Home.

The New England Patriots also honored Rosario Pichardo over the weekend with a moment of silence and photo display at Gillette Stadium before they kicked off their 2021 season Sunday with a game against the Miami Dolphins.

The 25-year-old served with the Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade. She and other Marines were killed as they were helping to screen Afghans and others at the gate of the Kabul airport. They were all awarded the Purple Heart last week.

On Tuesday, there will be a public wake at Veterans Memorial Stadium next to Lawrence High School, where Rosario Pichardo graduated from. She’ll be laid to rest at Bellevue Cemetery in a section reserved for military veterans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report