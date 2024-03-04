Boston

Pro-Palestine demonstration blocks traffic in downtown Boston

By Marc Fortier

A pro-Palestine demonstration blocked traffic in downtown Boston on Monday morning.

The protest was held in South Boston, temporarily blocking traffic on Summer Street.

Over 100 people took part, carrying signs like "Resist, Reclaim, Return! Free Palestine!", "Intifada 'Til Victory", and "End the Genocide".

Boston police said in a social media post shortly before 9 a.m. that traffic was closed in the area of Summer Street between Drydock Avenue and Pappas Way due to the protest. Summer and L streets are also impacted.

Police responded to the scene and motorists were asked to seek alternate routes.

There was no immediate word on whether any arrests were made, and the protest broke up around 9:30 a.m.

