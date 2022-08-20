Local

Pro-Trump Wins in Blue States Threaten GOP Hopes in November

By Susan Haigh

NBC Connecticut

Republicans have found success in Democratic strongholds such as Maryland and Massachusetts when they have fielded moderate candidates who could appeal to voters in both parties.

With Democrats facing political headwinds this year, Republicans had hoped that strategy could pay off yet again. But Republican voters have nominated loyalists of former President Donald Trump in several Democratic states, including Maryland and Connecticut, and that's making the GOP’s odds of winning those general election races even longer.

Massachusetts will face its own test next month as Republicans decide between a Trump-backed conservative and a more moderate Republican for the party's gubernatorial nominee.

