Procession to Honor Marwan Ghabour, Mass. Soldier Killed in Helicopter Crash

A motorcade carrying the remains of Marwan Ghabour, a soldier who was killed in a helicopter crash while on a peacekeeping mission in Egypt, will travel through his hometown of Arlington Thursday morning.

Ghabour, 27, who grew up in Arlington but lived in Marlborough, died in a helicopter crash last week along with four other American soldiers from Texas, North Carolina, Ohio and Illinois.

They were part of an international force that monitors the four-decade-old Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement and were said to be a routine mission when the Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Sharm el-Sheikh, a resort on the Red Sea.

A procession for the Army chief warrant officer is scheduled to being at Hanscom Air Force around 6:30 a.m. Thursday before ending at the Islamic Center of Boston in Roxbury for services.

Chief Warrant Officer Marwan Sameh Ghabour died while on a multinational peacekeeping operation in Sinai, Army officials said.

Ghabour's younger brother, Muhaned Ghabour, said Saturday the family was still processing the news of his death but were feeling proud of who he was and what he was doing.

"He loved helping people,'' he said. "He was part of something that was bigger than himself, and I wouldn't be who I am today without him. He taught me so much. He was such a caring person.''

Ghabour was set to return to the United States next month. The cause of the helicopter crash is still under investigation, according to the U.S. Army.

Gov. Charlie Baker said in a tweet last week that he and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito were "deeply saddened," to learn of Ghabour's passing.

"We extend our condolences to his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time," Baker said.

A French peacekeeper and Czech officer also were killed, and a sixth American on the helicopter was injured.