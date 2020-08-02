Program Offers Support, Education on Organic Farming

An association that promotes organic farming in New Hampshire will be hosting six virtual farm tours.

The Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Hampshire, through a program that promotes workforce development in the sector, is hoping the tours educate farmers and provides support for the best practices in organic farming.

It also is a chance for farm workers to learn from experience growers and find out about organic farming careers.

The tours focus on a range of topics from growing organic grapes to starting an organic poultry and vegetable farm.