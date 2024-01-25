Progress reported in Newton teacher strike, classes canceled for 5th day

Students in Newton, Massachusetts, will reach their fifth day out of the classroom Thursday, as their teachers remain on strike.

Negotiations are set to continue Thursday between the union and the district — and there's signs that progress is being made.

Both sides were as optimistic as we've seen them so far. Both agreed that some meaningful progress has finally been made.

The school committee has agreed to negotiate a 4-year contract instead of a 3-year deal -- as the teachers' union has wanted. They're also coming closer to terms on parental leave.

Fines as of Wednesday night are $175,000. If no deal is reached Thursday, another $200,000 will be tacked on — for a total of $375,000.

The next court hearing is Friday.

While both sides are hopeful they can reach a deal, the largest sticking point remains the amount of funding allocated to the schools.

"I respect our teachers and admire the work they do. This has never been about winning, it's all about getting to a consensus on a competitive and sustainable contract with our terrific teachers, one that will not result in program, service or staff reductions," said Mayor RuthAnne Fuller.

"Mayor Fuller, enough is enough. You cannot continue chronically underfunding the Newton Public Schools, and the only way it's going to stop is if we win this contract battle," said Mike Ziles, Newton Teachers Association president.

There are smaller working groups meeting Thursday morning, then full negotiations scheduled for noon.