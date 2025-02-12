Proposal from Massport would increase cost of rideshares to and from Logan Airport

A trip to the airport might soon become more expensive for customers using rideshare apps.

Massport says its proposed price increases are "intended to influence behavior and generate revenues needed to support ground transportation investments."

If the changes are approved, fees for rideshare drop-offs and pickups would increase from $3.25 to $5.50 in 2026, and to $7.50 in 2028.

Massport Chart showing Massport's proposed pricing strategy

"This would make Logan have the highest pickup and drop-off fees in the world," said Josh Gold, senior director of policy and communications at Uber.

Riders who spoke with NBC10 Boston Wednesday said they wouldn't want to pay additional money to get to and from the airport, but some said they're not overly worried.

"I'm not sure I would even notice," said ridehsare passenger Kevin O'Meara. "When you're traveling, there's so many things to think about. Whether or not it's an extra $7 or not, it's just not something that would occur to me."

"Rideshare's actually only convenient for dropping off anyway," said rideshare passenger Tom Justice. "I'd probably just take the [MBTA] Silver Line at that point."

Rich Davey, the new CEO of Massport, says the midair collision last month in Washington prompted the agency to assess safety in Boston.

Massport says the proposal will be recommended to its board at a meeting Thursday, but would need to be voted on before the tax is implemented.

"It's important that the airport invest capital into roadway improvements, that's necessary," Gold said. "It's unfortunate that this was sort of sprung on commonwealth residents last-minute."

NBC10 Boston reached out to Massport for comment on the proposal Wednesday, but did not immediately hear back.

Earlier Wednesday, new Massport CEO Rich Davey spoke with NBC10 Boston about safety and security at Logan Airport, also outlining an idea of establishing TSA checkpoints in Logan Express bus stations across the state to limit congestion in the departure halls.