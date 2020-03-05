Local
Maine

Proposal to Strengthen Responder Benefits Moves on in Maine

Maine State House
NBC10 Boston/necn

A proposal to beef up health insurance benefits for retired emergency responders has received the approval of a legislative committee in Maine.

The bill from Democratic Sen. Nate Libby is designed to make stronger the state's law about the health insurance program for retired firefighters and law enforcement officers.

The Labor and Housing Committee unanimously approved the proposal on Wednesday. The bill must pass the full Maine House of Representatives and Maine Senate to become law.

This article tagged under:

Maine
