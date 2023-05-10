Protest Calls Attention to Alleged Discrimination at East Boston Community Hospital

At least a dozen people, mainly low-income women, are being discriminated against by a community hospital, according to an immigrant advocacy group, which adds some of the patients have suffered lingering health issues and even death due to the lack of quality care.

Demanding justice, immigrant advocates at Centro Presente and former patients, were joined by Boston City Councilor At-Large Julia Mejia and held a rally outside the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center on Wednesday morning.

"For me, this is not just about political theater. This is really about creating an opportunity for the community to feel seen, to be heard," Mejia said.

The group said the hospital has been discriminating against a certain class of patient by underserving them.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Ligia Guardado, an asylum seeker from Honduras, said she came to America for a better life.

Three years ago, she brought her newborn to the hospital twice within hours after showing health complications. She never expected her 45-day-old son would die in the care of the health center after having released him the first time.

Guardado believes the fact she was undocumented played a role in the quality of care and attention she received.

“I wouldn’t need a transplant right now… I wouldn’t need dialysis and my life would be probably a lot different,” said Katherinne Zavaleta-Alvarado, who came to the US as an unaccompanied minor from El Salvador.

Unable to hold back tears, Zavaleta-Alvarado said she was misdiagnosed by a physician at the health center for 15 years. It wasn’t until she went to another clinic that she found out her kidneys are permanently scarred and was diagnosed with Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis.

"It's just so frustrating and the fact that they don't want to take accountability makes it even worse," she said.

The East Boston Neighborhood Health Center rejected the claims by Centro Presente in a statement, saying they do not reflect the experiences of thousands of other patients.

They also said they have reached out to Centro Presente and have been involved with the Massachusetts Attorney General and undergone five state and federal reviews and found no systemic discriminatory practices or lack of quality.

“We apologize for the challenging experiences that these individuals have had within our health system and applaud the courageous women who have spoken out,” the statement read in part.

“I want them to change, I want them to be better,” said Zavaleta-Alvarado.

The attorney representing Centro Presente told NBC 10 Boston there’s at least a dozen similar cases of alleged negligence. However, no lawsuit has been filed as they are still discussing the matter with authorities.