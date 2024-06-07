Protesters shut down busy Boston intersection

Protesters calling on Mayor Michelle Wu to take action regarding the city's budget shut down a busy intersection in Boston Friday night.

Boston police said just before 6 p.m. that the intersection of State and Congress streets in downtown was currently closed due to the protesters. People were asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

The "Rally to Reinvest" by Youth Justice & Power Union was held at Boston City Hall Plaza and included a march to Faneuil Hall where protesters carried signs saying "Shame on you, Mayor Wu" and "Protect the People's Budget." It follows the city council's vote Wednesday on the city budget.

Protesters are calling on Wu to preserve the council's additions, such as $2 million for youth jobs and $2.5 million for rental subsidies and community land trusts. They are also demanding a stop to her $50 million increase to the Boston Police Department.

Wu will submit her second version of the budget early next week.