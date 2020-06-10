Protesters are gathering for a march to Boston City Hall aimed at getting the city to reduce its spending on police amid a nationwide push for sweeping structural reforms to the law enforcement system.

The Coalition of Black Youth planned the march, set to leave Nubian Square in Roxbury at 3 p.m. for City Hall, to urge the City Council to redirect police funding to youth jobs programs, violence prevention and to hire additional mental health councilors in Boston Public Schools.

The demands of the group include reducing the police budget by at least 10%, or around $41 million, as well as removing police from the education system. In addition, the group would like to see a cap on overtime accrual and overtime pay for military exercises.

Boston officials are considering redistributing funds from the police department to community-led initiatives amid calls to defund police in the wake of George Floyd's death.

The march comes amid nationwide protests to defund police departments, a rallying cry for protesters who want to see funding for law enforcement be diverted to social programs to support communities impacted by systemic racism.

Elsewhere Wednesday, the Essex County Community Organization is holding a caravan protest for racial justice starting in Salem and ending in Lynn.

A similar caravan protest is planned in Needham, where demonstrators will be asked to stand beside their cars for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in silence to honor the memory of George Floyd.

Many protesters in Boston and across the country are pushing for major reform in law enforcement.

That protest is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and move along Webster Street, where signs will be posted naming victims of police brutality and racist violence.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said this week he is considering redistributing funds from police to community-led initiatives, according to his office.

“I've spent the last week talking with my Cabinet and employees at City Hall about how we make sure we are not just reacting to the events in Minneapolis, but how do we make sure that we are responding in a way that’s meaningful and brings about systemic change," Walsh said in a statement.

A large crowd gathered to protest police brutality Monday in Cambridge and to talk about defunding police.

"I'm continuing to have conversations with councilors and my staff about what our budget will look like this year because now is a time to roll up our sleeves and get real work done, not separately as the Mayor and City Council, but together as one government. I am committed to making real change and making Boston a national leader in building a more just future.”

Compared to other big cities in America, Boston has one of the lowest police budgets, with 11% of the city’s budget, or $414 million, going towards police, according to Walsh's office.