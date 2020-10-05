Protesters to Rally Against Flu Vaccine Mandate for Mass. Students

Protesters are expected to rally Tuesday against Gov. Charlie Baker's flu shot mandate for students, calling it an example of overreach by the administration.

The rally -- slated to take place at 1 p.m. at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston -- is the latest effort to thwart the mandate that requires students from kindergarten up to universities to get the flu vaccine by the end of the year if they are going to be around others. Children at least 6 months old in day care are also included in the mandate.

Rally organizers say they are not opposed to the vaccine, but that parents should be given the choice.

"We all have rights to include medical freedom that is being infringed upon," organizers said in a Facebook post. "We will all come together to support freedom and protect our children."

A similar rally was held in August after the mandate was announced.

Health experts have said that the flu vaccine will help prevent a possible strain on on the health system as they prepare for the resurgence of the flu amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While most Massachusetts students will be required to receive the flu shot, there are exemptions for medical or religious reasons, or for home schooled or remote-only learners.