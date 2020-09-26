More protests are scheduled throughout the Bay State Saturday demanding justice for Breonna Taylor following a grand jury's decision not to charge the Louisville, Kentucky police officers responsible for her shooting death.

These protests follow a rally and march demanding justice for Breonna Taylor that saw hundreds of people gather in Nubian Square Friday evening.

Protesters gathered in Roxbury's Nubian Square to march after authorities in Louisville, Kentucky announced that the officer who shot and killed Breonna Taylor would not be charged in her death.

It was a peaceful protest, but one in which many demonstrators, especially Black women, echoed similar sentiments. Feelings of hopelessness, hurt, anger and the idea that a young lady who was sleeping in her home could be killed during a police operation and none of the officers involved were actually charged for shooting her.

The Saturday protests come three days after the announcement that the officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor would not be charged. One officer was charged with wanton endangerment.

Mayor Marty Walsh on Friday asked protestors to remain peaceful following a Lousiville protest earlier in the week during which two police officers were shot.

"People are deeply upset, but we cannot turn to violence to express our pain," said Walsh. "I'm asking people planning to demonstrate in Boston tonight and over the weekend to respect the city."

The protests scheduled are as follows:

Boston Ride for Black Lives IV

A bike ride will take place from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at White Stadium at 450 Walnut St. in Boston. According to the event's official Facebook page, it is "a bike ride in solidarity with the fight against systems and acts of oppression, police brutality, criminal injustice system against, and murder of Black people."

Boston Let Our Families Drive

A march and rally is scheduled to take place from 2-4 p.m. outside of the Registry of Motor Vehicles at 136 Blackstone St., Boston. The event was planned in hopes to hold legislators accountable to support "expanding access to driver's licenses across the Commonwealth," according to the organization's Facebook page.

Boston 2 Louisville-Justice 4 Breonna Taylor

A protest will take place from 3-5 p.m. at the Jim Rice Ballfield at Ramsey Boulevard, 1999 Ball St., Boston. According to the event's Facebook page, protestors are asking for justice for Breonna Taylor and for the officers who shot her to be charged.

Boston We Are Change Rally

There will be a socially distant march and rally "to show support for a 'movement towards social justice that does not become stagnant,' " according to the official Facebook page. The event will take place from 5-7 p.m. at Parkman Bandstand, 139 Tremont St., Boston.