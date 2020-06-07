George Floyd Protests Expected Sunday in Boston, Across Massachusetts

Protestors will continue to rally in Massachusetts Sunday amid a nationwide call for justice and reform following the death of George Floyd.

Groups have gathered daily across the commonwealth in the weeks since Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed while in police custody on May 25. People in cities and towns from Boston to Worcester have held marches, rallies and die-ins to denounce systemic racism, condemn police brutality and call for reform.

Answer Coalition Boston is hosting a rally and march beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday at Boston City Hall Plaza. The event's Facebook listing includes calls for police reform and shifting more funds to social services.

As people continue to demand justice and change following George Floyd's death, protests were held throughout Massachusetts on Saturday, including in Worcester, Cambridge, Salem, and Lawrence.

Protestors are also expected to gather in Framingham, where a demonstration will begin near the Target and Chick-fil-A at 12 p.m., according to the Facebook event. The event's description encouraged attendees to wear masks as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

In Newton, the organization Greater Boston Teens Against Systemic Racism has scheduled a protest at 2 p.m. to focus on an upcoming budget increase for Newton Police. The planned route will stretch from Boyden Park to the Newton town hall.

The "UMass Boston Justice for Black Lives" kicked off Saturday at 5:30 p.m. on the UMass Boston Campus on Morrissey Boulevard.

Rallies remained peaceful in Massachusetts on Saturday. A rally in Cambridge Saturday focused on protesting against President Donald Trump and police brutality, while students at UMass Boston demanded further reform and that police officers be removed from campus.

“The major demand that we are making now is that totally dis-invest from police on our campus," graduate student Tracy Beard said.

Clergy United, a coalition of faith-based organizations, will hold an interfaith memorial service in Boston to mourn Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. A procession of hearses to honor these victims will begin to move through the city at 2 p.m.