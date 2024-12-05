Providence College athletic director apologizes for ‘offensive chants' during basketball game

Providence College is facing backlash after "unacceptable chants" by the student body at a basketball game against Brigham Young University this week.

Athletic Director Steven Napolillo apologized for the incident on social media Wednesday after PC students were caught chanting offensive remarks toward the opposing team and fans at the Amica Mutual Pavilion during Tuesday night's matchup.

Video is circulating on social media showing PC fans yelling, "F--- the Mormons," according to NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR,

Napolillo said they are sorry for what happened.

"Once it was brought to my attention, I went to the student body & had them stop," he wrote. "That does not represent who Providence College is & what we stand for."

I want to apologize to @BYUMBB, their coaches & institution for unacceptable chants by our student body tonight. Once it was brought to my attention, I went to the student body & had them stop. That does not represent who Providence College is & what we stand for. We are sorry. — Steven Napolillo (@nap16) December 4, 2024

Brigham Young University, a private college in Provo, Utah, is sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Providence College is a private Catholic university in Providence, Rhode Island.

WJAR spoke with students Wednesday on PC's campus, where some doubled down on the chants, and others condemned them.

According to WJAR, Napolillo declined to comment on camera and referred back to his public apology on X, formerly known as Twitter.

WJAR also reached out to staff at BYU for comment but didn't immediately hear back.