Rhode Island

Providence College athletic director apologizes for ‘offensive chants' during basketball game

Providence College Athletic Director Steven Napolillo apologized on social media to Brigham Young University for the chants that happened during Tuesday's basketball game

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

WJAR

Providence College is facing backlash after "unacceptable chants" by the student body at a basketball game against Brigham Young University this week.

Athletic Director Steven Napolillo apologized for the incident on social media Wednesday after PC students were caught chanting offensive remarks toward the opposing team and fans at the Amica Mutual Pavilion during Tuesday night's matchup.

Video is circulating on social media showing PC fans yelling, "F--- the Mormons," according to NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR,

Napolillo said they are sorry for what happened.

"Once it was brought to my attention, I went to the student body & had them stop," he wrote. "That does not represent who Providence College is & what we stand for."

Brigham Young University, a private college in Provo, Utah, is sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Providence College is a private Catholic university in Providence, Rhode Island.

Local

Boston Celtics 1 min ago

Jaylen expects to hear from NBA after throat-slash dunk celebration

new haven 11 mins ago

Death of man in New Haven, Conn. ruled a homicide: police

WJAR spoke with students Wednesday on PC's campus, where some doubled down on the chants, and others condemned them.

According to WJAR, Napolillo declined to comment on camera and referred back to his public apology on X, formerly known as Twitter.

WJAR also reached out to staff at BYU for comment but didn't immediately hear back.

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us