Providence firefighter accused of attacking Johnston police officers

A Providence firefighter was arrested late Monday on accusations he assaulted two police officers, WJAR-TV reports.

The station reports that 42-year-old Patrick Brearley was arrested after a confrontation that started at The Ave Bar and Grill on Hartford Avenue shortly before midnight.

Police said they were first called in on a report of a man disrupting other customers. When they arrived they found Brearley, who they described as extremely intoxicated and disoriented. He refused requests to leave to be taken to the hospital.

According to police, when officers tried to escort him outside, Brearley resisted, forcing officers to take him to the ground. That's when police say he punched an officer in the face.

The struggle continued as officers tried to put him in restraints, and a second officer was hit in the face.

Brearley was eventually placed into custody and charged with simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

The City of Providence said Brearley is listed as an active firefighter. When WJAR-TV reached him by phone, he told them "I can't believe this made the news," then ended the call.