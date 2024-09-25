Fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Providence caught on surveillance video

Surveillance video showing the moments up to and including the shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl in Providence, Rhode Island, was played during a bail hearing for two people accused in the killing.

NBC affiliate WJAR reported on the Tuesday hearing, where the two people accused in the girl's death asked for bail.

Ny'eil Kelley Pires died on Sept. 2, days after she was shot while sitting in her dad's car with her brother on Florence Street. Prosecutors have said the incident began at a 7-Eleven store, where her father, Nelson Pires, and one of the murder suspects, Shaheem Nathaniel, allegedly got into an argument before leaving in separate vehicles.

Video played in court shows Pires entering the 7-Eleven, with Ny'Eil and her brother also visible, and Nathaniel inside, according to WJAR.

Another video shows the Silver Hyundai Elantra the murder suspects were allegedly in pull over on Florence Street, with two people can be seen on foot appearing to shoot at the car the Pires family was in.

Pires has been charged with child endangerment in the incident.