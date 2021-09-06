Local

Providence

Providence Police Looking for Endangered Person

Elijah Elderkin, 25, was last seen Sunday around 6:30 p.m. by his roommate, Providence police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Providence police

Police in Providence, Rhode Island, are looking for a missing person they believe to be in danger.

Elijah Elderkin, 25, was last seen by his roommate around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Elderkin is believed have left his Hope Street home in his 1997 black Honda Accord bearing Rhode Island registration TA-443. The vehicle has two stickers on the rear, one is of a penguin and the other is of the Apple logo, police said.

He is described as 6'4" tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Providence Police Department at 401-272-3121 or Detective Joseph Kane via email at jkane@providenceri.gov.

This article tagged under:

ProvidenceRhode Islandmissing personProvidence policeelijah elderkin
