Providence Police Looking for Man Who Stole Car With Baby in Back Seat

Police in Rhode Island are searching for a man who they say stole a car with a 2-month-old baby in the back seat outside a Cumberland Farms in Providence Saturday afternoon.

A couple went into the Branch Avenue convenience store around 2 p.m., leaving the baby inside their running car, Maj. David Lapatin told NBC affiliate WJAR. While the couple was inside the store, the suspect jumped into their car and drove off with the baby still in the backseat.

Police say they received a call minutes later that the infant had been found nearby, according to WJAR.

Surveillance video obtained by WJAR shows the suspect leaving the baby, still in a car seat, in a Compass Self Storage parking lot.

Employee Winston Harris told WJAR the man, who he at first thought was a delivery driver leaving a package, seemed to be in a rush.

Harris immediately called police after he found the baby outside the business, barely clothed, with no covers, just a pacifier, he told WJAR.

The baby was unharmed and was reunited with the couple, according to WJAR.

The stolen car was found dumped near Ledge and Job streets, WJAR reported, which prompted police to search the area for more than an hour, but they were unable to locate the suspect.

Providence police have only described the suspect as a “white male,” WJAR said. The search is ongoing.