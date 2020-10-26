Providence Police Release New Body Camera Footage of Scooter Crash

Providence police released five new body camera videos on Monday from officers who responded to a scooter crash last week that left a 24-year-old man critically injured.

Police and the mayor's office said they will hold a press conference at noon to discuss the new footage.

Jhamal Gonsalves was injured Oct. 18 as police responded to reports of hundreds of dirt bikes, ATVs and other street-illegal vehicles roaring around the streets of Providence. Family members said Gonsalves remains in a coma.

An investigation is ongoing to determine whether the police cruiser made contact with the moped. Black Lives Matter Rhode Island has accused the police department of intentionally running him down after video surfaced of a cruiser visibly behind the moped Gonsalves' was riding.

The accident prompted several days of protests last week from people demanding justice. At least two dozen people were arrested, mostly on disorderly conduct charges.

The videos released by police on Monday appeared to show officers responding after Gonsalves had already been injured and was down on the ground, unresponsive.