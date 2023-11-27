Providence post office evacuated after worker reports finding white powder

A post office in Providence, Rhode Island, was evacuated over the weekend after an employee reported finding white powder while handling mail, according to WJAR-TV.

The Providence Fire Department responded to 24 Corliss Street just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

A hazmat team was also called in out of an abundance of caution, reported WJAR-TV. The building was then evacuated.

After investigating, no white power was found in the mail or processing machines, according to WJAR-TV. Samples were sent to the Department of Health.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The building was later reopened and work resumed.