Rhode Island

Providence post office evacuated after worker reports finding white powder

After investigating, no white power was found in the mail or processing machines, according to WJAR-TV. Samples were sent to the Department of Health.

By Staff Reports

WJAR-TV

A post office in Providence, Rhode Island, was evacuated over the weekend after an employee reported finding white powder while handling mail, according to WJAR-TV.

The Providence Fire Department responded to 24 Corliss Street just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

A hazmat team was also called in out of an abundance of caution, reported WJAR-TV. The building was then evacuated.

The building was later reopened and work resumed.

