Local

George Floyd

Providence Protests Turn Violent, Police Car Set Aflame

A police cruiser in Rhode Island was set aflame near the Providence Place Mall after protesters broke into the building

Rioters set a Providence police car on fire as protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent Monday night.

Col. James Manni of the Rhode Island State Police told NBC 10 that the unrest in downtown Providence, Rhode Island, was caused by people from out of state.

Massachusetts State Police cruisers were on scene early Tuesday morning, responding to Smith St. by the Rhode Island State House. The scene was mostly clear by morning.

Police used tear gas to try to get the situation under control.

The incident comes after multiple people broke into Providence Place Mall, according to WJAR.

Hundreds of protesters stormed the mall just after 11 p.m in the capital city. Three people have been taken into custody.

More on George Floyd Protests

Boston 6 hours ago

‘They Smashed Everything’: Surveillance Footage Shows Destructive Looting of Boston Stores

Maine 7 hours ago

Chaos at George Floyd Protest in Portland, Maine

WJAR

This article tagged under:

George FloydRhode IslandprotestProvidence policeProvidence Place Mall
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us