Providence restaurant looking to recover after car crashes into it

A Providence restaurant is looking to recover after someone drove into the storefront on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at El Eden Restaurant on Chalkstone Avenue, according to WJAR reports.

"A majority of the damage was their three steamer machines, as well as this knee wall, and most of their seating," said Gregge. "All of their tables and chairs were wiped away during this, and the floor was all cracked and damaged because of the vehicle blowing through the building." said Jeffrey Gregge, owner of Infinity Construction to WJAR.

"Our main priority is to get this family's business back up and running. This is their lifeline. The last thing we want to see is them struggle because of an inconvenience like this," he added.

Noone was seriously injured in the crash.