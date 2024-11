A 49-year-old man was shot to death in Providence, Rhode Island, Sunday evening.

Providence Police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. at 49 Monticello Street.

The victim, identified as Keith Singleton, was shot multiple times. He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There was no immediate word on a possible suspect, or any arrests.

An investigation is ongoing.