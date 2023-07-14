Providence shuts down club after locking in customers after hours

The city of Providence has shut down a club after discovering that people were locked in after hours.

Providence Police say they found the windows and doors at Legacy Lounge locked with patrons inside 20 minutes after their closing time, according to WJAR.

The club was supposed to be closed a 1 a.m. due to previous violations according to Board of Licenses Chair Dylan Conley.

After the findings, the Board of Licenses voted to close down the club for good.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"It's incredibly concerning. The threat to public safety when you close exits from the exterior in the state where The Station night club fire occurred. Just thinking through what happens if someone has a weapon inside and there aren't multiple means of egress, people aren't sure how to get out of the building," Conley said.

Two years ago, a man was stabbed at that same club.

The board says they are pulling the club's licenses and its owner can't be affiliated with any license in the city for a year.