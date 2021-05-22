Local

Providence Teachers Union

Providence Superintendent Terminated After Hiring Row

Some members of the Rhode Island Senate and the Providence Teachers Union president said the payout to Peters was uncalled for

By The Associated Press

Rhode Island education officials have reached an agreement with the superintendent of Providence schools to terminate his contract in the wake of criticism about a hiring decision.

Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green asked Providence Schools Superintendent Harrison Peters to resign several days ago. Peters had been the subject of criticism due to his hiring Olayinka Alege, a school administrator who was charged with the assault of a teenager in April.

Peters is to be paid about $170,000 to leave, the Boston Globe reported. That's about half what his contract required if he had been terminated without cause, the paper reported.

Some members of the Rhode Island Senate and the Providence Teachers Union president said the payout to Peters was uncalled for. Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin called it "disgraceful.''

Peters apologized for hiring Alege several days ago. He said the decision was "an error in judgment.''

Alege was arrested on May 10 and pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor assault charge days later. He has resigned from his school administrator job.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Providence Teachers UnionProvidenceRhode Island SenateEducation Commissioner Angelica Infate-GreenSenate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin
