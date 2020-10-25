Local

Rhode Island

Providence's Virtual Elementary School Class Size Drops Amid Complaints

The change comes after complaints from teachers working in the Virtual Learning Academy.

NBC 5 News

The class size for elementary school students in Providence's virtual learning program is being reduced from 52 students per teacher to 36.

The change comes after complaints from teachers working in the Virtual Learning Academy.

“This change, made possible by reassigning more than two dozen elementary literacy, math and reading coaches to serve as teachers in the Virtual Learning Academy, will allow students to have more personalized, small group work and less independent study throughout the day," the school district said.

Local

New Hampshire 1 hour ago

President Trump Holding Rally in NH Today, as Election Approaches

weather New England 2 hours ago

Unseasonal Temperatures Drop Fast Sunday Morning

About 6,500 students are enrolled in the online learning academy that was launched amid the coronavirus pandemic for parents uncomfortable with sending their children to school in person.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandProvidence
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us