Public memorial service for late Methuen mayor on Sunday

A mass before his burial will take place at 1:00 PM at St. Monica Parish in Methuen.

By Matt Fortin and Irvin Rodriguez

The City of Methuen is planning a public memorial service for Mayor Neil Perry, who died unexpectedly last weekend following health challenges.

The service will be held on Sunday at the Methuen Memorial Music Hall from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Then, on Monday, Methuen City Hall will close down in recognition of the loss.

Perry is being remembered for his leadership and commitment to the people of Methuen, a city that he lived in his entire life. He is also being credited with turning things around for the city government following a tumultuous period of time. He was elected in 2019, and took office in 2020.

"[He] brought a new level of integrity to the office of mayor and again poured his heart and soul into this community," State Auditor and Methuen native Diana DiZoglio said on Sunday.

In the wake of his death, At-Large City Councilmember D.J. Beauregard was named acting mayor, and took his oath of office on Monday.

City Council Chair Joel Faretra was emotional on Sunday as he processed the death of not only a colleague, but a close friend.

"It was crushing — I’ve just been numb," Faretra said. "He made so many connections and friendships with people who had issues throughout the community."

The city is calling his "last, and perhaps greatest" achievement the securing of the city's purchase of the Searles Estate. The estate is a historic landmark that faced an uncertain future before the city stepped in.

Faretra said that he and other councilors plan to complete the unfinished work that Perry left behind.

"It's just sad he wont be able to see that come to fruition," Faretra said, speaking on the Searles Estate purchase. "A lot of us are just going to focus on these last 17 months and make sure what he wanted to finish, we’ll make sure it gets across that finish line."

Other items Faretra said were priorities for Perry included the alleged corruption at the city's police department and Methuen's upcoming 300th anniversary.

An official cause of death has not been announced, but Perry was reportedly battling kidney disease.

Acting Mayor Beauregard has proclaimed Sept. 30 as Random Acts of Kindness Day in memory of Perry.

Additional details regarding the memorial service are expected in the coming days.

