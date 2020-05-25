Local

vandalism

Puerto Rican Veterans Memorial Damaged in Boston

The damage was reported at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Boston police said.

Boston police are investigating vandalism to the Puerto Rican Veterans Memorial in the South End that happened the day before Memorial Day.

Two stone pillars at the entrance to the monument were damaged and a Puerto Rican flag was lowered. The damage was reported at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Boston police said.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said on Twitter he is disgusted by the vandalism.

City Councilor Ed Flynn, a Navy veteran, said the vandalism was disrespectful. "On the eve of Memorial Day, for the men and women that paid the supreme sacrifice for our country, it's very insulting,'' he said.

