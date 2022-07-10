Puppy Rescued Near Boston Cemetery Finds Forever Home

A sick puppy found abandoned near a cemetery in Boston has been adopted by a loving family, the MSPCA said.

PJ the pit bull, also known as Pickles, was found in a crate near Mount Hope Cemetery on June 15 and brought to the Angell Animal Medical Center, the MSPCA has said. Emaciated, the 5-month-old pup had parvovirus, which is contagious and may cause vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration and can even lead to death.

The staff at MSPCA-Nevins Farm in Methuen cured him of the virus and brought him back to a healthier weight, the MSPCA said.

PJ has been adopted by a family of four in Rhode Island. He’ll also have another dog to keep him company, according to the MSPCA.

The MSPCA didn't share if there were any updates on whoever left the puppy all alone. When he was found, PJ wore a blue-gray-yellow Fuzzyard collar. He had no ID tags or microchips, so officials haven't been able to identify his owner, according to the animal rescue.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the MSPCA's law enforcement line at 800-628-5808.