Purported Gang Member From Lawrence Sentenced for Illegal Gun Sales

A purported member of a street gang who authorities say illegally sold weapons and drugs in Massachusetts has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison.

Jose Omar Hernandez-Aragones, 24, of Lawrence, was also sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation.

Hernandez-Aragones was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because of a 2016 assault conviction, yet between May 2018 and July 2018 he sold 27 weapons, ammunition, a bulletproof vest, and cocaine and fentanyl to an undercover cooperating witness, federal prosecutors said.

He pleaded guilty in November to being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine.

Federal authorities allege that Hernandez-Aragones is a member of the Trinitarios gang in the Lawrence area.

According to court documents, many Trinitarios members are involved in a range of illegal activities, including firearms and drug trafficking.