Pursuit with stolen car in Vermont ends with crash, arrest, police say

Following a police chase and car fire, a man who was allegedly driving stolen Subaru was arrested by Colchester, Vermont, police officers, the department said.

Thirty-three-year-old Adam Tatro, of Richmond, was taken into custody and is now facing multiple charges, including aggravated operation of a vehicle without owner's consent and eluding a police officer, according to the Colchester Police Department.

The agency's news release said that the chase started around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday on Windemere Way at the corner of Colchester Point Road, where a police officer stopped behind a red 2013 Subaru, which wouldn't move for several minutes. When another officer came to help, the driver of the Subaru allegedly sped off, and began a pursuit that got as fast as 75 mph, police said. Most of the chase was said to be at speeds between 25 and 40 mph.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Subaru reportedly came to a stop in Essex, where it hit a curb and stopped onto an embankment — only after police said it lost a wheel and was driving on a rim.

The car caught fire, and police said they had to force the driver out of the burning vehicle by tasing him. Essex police also responded and were on scene for the crash.

The car was reported stolen from Burlington on Sunday, police said. Additional charges are being investigated for Tatro.