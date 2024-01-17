Putney Paper Mill in Vermont to shut down, leaving 127 without jobs

More than 100 people are out of a job after the Putney Paper Mill in Putney, Vermont, shut down on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Labor.

Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington confirmed the closure of the mill on Water Street and layoffs in an announcement Wednesday and said his department was working with Soundview Vermont Holdings, LLC, which owns the mill, to provide services to the affected workers.

"The Department of Labor is closely engaged with Soundview and commends their commitment to going above and beyond for their employees during this challenging time," Harrington wrote in a media statement.

The company is providing a minimum of 60 days with pay to all workers and a severance package, which complies with requirements under WARN and NPLA.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Those affected can visit Department of Labor job centers in Brattleboro or Springfield for services or call 802-828-4394.

Putney is a town of about 2,600 people in Windham County. The Putney Paper Mill was founded in 1818 or 1819, according to a timeline on the town website, and was a longtime employer in town.