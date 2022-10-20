Questions Remain About What Led to Concord, NH Couple's Killing

Investigators released few new details Thursday about what led them to arrest a 26-year-old man this week in connection with the killing of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire, earlier this year.

Attorney General John Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood addressed the media Thursday, answering questions about Wednesday's arrest of Logan Clegg on two counts of second-degree murder in the April deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid.

"Six months ago, this senseless tragedy became our number one priority," Osgood said. "Not a single day went by where it did not remain our highest priority and it still remains our highest priority today."

Clegg, who was also wanted as a fugitive in the state of Utah, was taken into custody in South Burlington, Vermont, last week when investigators learned he had purchased a ticket to fly from New York City to Berlin, Germany, according to court documents filed in Vermont Superior Court.

New Hampshire officials have been investigating the murders of the Reids in Concord since April, and had announced in May that they were seeking a male "person of interest" in connection with the case. The couple was found shot to death in a wooded area in Concord on April 21, not far from the apartment complex where they lived.

Clegg is accused of shooting the couple multiple times. He is currently in Vermont where he was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge. He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at Franklin County Superior Court in St. Albans, Vermont.

Formella said he is not sure when Clegg will be extradited to New Hampshire to face charges there. If Clegg doesn't waive extradition, he said "it could be some time."

Authorities investigating the murders of a husband and wife in Concord, New Hampshire, released a sketch of a person of interest.

Formella didn't have much new information about the investigation at Thursday's press conference, saying additional details will be released as the court case continues.

He wouldn't say what led investigators to Clegg or whether DNA evidence was involved. He also wouldn't release any details about a potential motive or whether Clegg knew the Reids. He did say that there is no information leading investigators to believe that anyone but Clegg was involved in the killings.

"Mr. Clegg's arrest is a significant step in this case, but it's only one step," Formella said. "There is a long way to go in this case. There is a lot of work to come."

"It brings a sense of relief to the extent we're here today, but this process continues, and it's a long process," added Osgood.

Investigators said they are still looking for any witnesses to come forward with any information they might have about the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Concord police at 603-225-8600.