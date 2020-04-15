Quick Disturbance to Bring Light Snow to Southern New England

Several disturbances will keep our weather pattern interesting and cool through the weekend.

One quick disturbance will bring a chance for light snow across southern New England, and for southern New Hampshire overnight.

If the snow showers fall quickly enough, we could squeeze out scattered coatings to an inch of accumulation for Thursday morning across higher elevations and on grassy areas. Some slick spots will develop on the roads too.

Overnight lows fall to the 20s in northern New England with a mostly clear sky and to the low 30s in southern New England.

That disturbance moves offshore by the afternoon, giving the rest of southern New England a partly cloudy day with highs in the 40s. Meanwhile, upslope snow showers develop across northern New England, setting down around an inch of snowfall through the evening.

Friday will be cool again with highs in the 40s and scattered upslope snow in northern New England. Friday night, a larger area of low pressure brings in snow and rain to central and southern New England through Saturday afternoon.

Forecast models are in disagreement with accumulation and even the track at this time. We may squeeze out a couple of inches of snow in higher terrain, and around half an inch of rain elsewhere.

Saturday afternoon we clear slowly from west to east and highs reach the 30s north, 40s south.

Sunday will be the better day of the weekend with a frosty start for some, but sunshine in the afternoon and highs in the 50s.

Sunday night the clouds return and scattered showers arrive from a cold front Sunday night into Monday. A more potent ocean storm could develop for some time Monday into Tuesday. Stay tuned!