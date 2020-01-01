Clear Weather Welcomes 2020

Happy New Year, New England!

We ring in 2020 with a quieter weather pattern than we ended 2019 with: bright sky and dry weather for the first couple of days. Our New Year’s Day certainly has a chill in the air with a steady breeze making high temperatures around 40 feel more like 30, but it’s the first time in days the sunglasses are a helpful accessory for New Englanders.

By New Year’s Day standards in New England, today is a winner with dry conditions for local travel, and just a few mountain snow showers of little impact but perfect for ambiance for those who like to ring in the New Year on the slopes. Clear skies will prevail Wednesday night as the wind dies down a bit, but still gently blows enough for a slight wind chill below the actual lows in the 20s…leading to a bright day Thursday with a lighter wind and highs in the middle 40s.

The next storm system to impact New England strengthens to our southwest and west, encouraging a strengthening southerly wind that will pull air in the 40s and 50s north into New England Friday and Saturday, though that incoming warmth will promote periodic light rain both days to start the weekend. Though no heavy rain is anticipated, the occasional light rain is likely to impact both days.

As the storm center passes by New England Saturday night and exits east Sunday, it most assuredly will tug colder air south into New England for Sunday – the biggest question is whether moisture lingers long enough for Sunday to start with snow or snow showers. Right now, our bet is on drying with the cold air Sunday, but it’s a matter of timing with the storm’s passage, so we’ll be keeping close watch on Sunday.

Next week, frankly, there are several times we’ll watch the forecast carefully, including disturbances centered somewhere around later Monday, Tuesday night into Wednesday and Friday in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.