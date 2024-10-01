Quiet weather pattern continues, watching for possibility of tropical development

We’ve been very fortunate to be in a quiet weather pattern. The devastation across the South is both staggering and incredibly sad. While rebuilding will likely start quickly, it may take a decade for some communities to be back to their pre-storm form.

Sunshine will burn through the fog and low clouds Tuesday morning to reveal partly sunny skies. It’s not as bright as Monday, and some coastal communities may not see much sun, but we’re still in the 60s, and we’re still mostly dry.

The exception could come Tuesday night as the low clouds and fog return to squeeze out some sprinkles or fine mist. On Wednesday, a front will sweep through with little fanfare, but it will drive the clouds out for week’s end as it boosts the temperatures.

Some of our guidance is showing mid and upper 70s by Friday with a steady southwest wind. It doesn’t look like this will carry into the weekend, however. Another front slides through on Saturday with a few showers (our greatest threat this week, in fact), and temps crumble on Sunday into the low/mid 60s.